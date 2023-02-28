scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli says ‘religion essentially is exploitation’, declares his films have ‘no hidden agenda’

RRR director SS Rajamouli said that he does not have any kind of hidden agenda in his films.

ss rajamouli, rrrSS Rajamouli's RRR has one nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli says ‘religion essentially is exploitation’, declares his films have ‘no hidden agenda’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SS Rajamouli, whose film RRR is nominated for an Academy Award, recently shared in an interview that his films have “no hidden agenda”. Rajamouli, in a conversation with AFP, was speaking about the undertones of his film RRR that have been interpreted in different ways by the global audience.

Rajamouli, who says he is an atheist, grew up in a “deeply religious” household but said that he believes that “religion essentially is exploitation”. When asked if there was any agenda behind RRR, Rajamouli said, “I don’t have any kind of hidden agenda. I make films for people who are willing to pay their hard-earned money for the film ticket.” He added, “I like to get them entertained, make them feel dramatic about the characters, about the situations, have a good time, go back and live their lives.”

Also Read |Naseeruddin Shah on misinformation about Akbar in history books and why it’s difficult to make historicals in India: ‘You run the risk of offending people’

In a The New Yorker interview, SS Rajamouli was asked if there was “pressure being put on you, whether anti-Muslim or pro-nationalist, from BJP supporters or even the RSS.” Rajamouli said, “No, never directly, never.” He said that no one had “ever approached me to make an agenda film, whatever the agenda is.” The filmmaker added, “I distance myself from either Hindu or pseudo-liberal propaganda. I know there are audience members from those extreme groups in my audience. I know that, but I’m not catering to them. I’m just catering to the emotional needs of the audience.”

Also Read
Samantha Ruth Prabhu 13 years
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares gratitude note as her debut film Ye Maaya Che...
Project K
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K producer reveals film is about 'mod...
Manchu Manoj
Manchu Manoj all set to tie the knot, says Bhuma Mounika ‘has been there ...
Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya
Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya gets OTT release date

RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. The Academy Awards will be held on March 13 (IST) in Los Angeles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 16:51 IST
Next Story

Famous Celebrity Astrologer in Guwahati Assam – Dr. Kartick Chakraborty list 2023 Updated

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close