scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Ram Charan promises to dance to Naatu Naatu ’17 times’ with Jr NTR on Oscars stage: ‘If they give us the award, why not?’

Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing an incredibly sychronised dance-off with the British in the historical epic. The song has also been shortlisted in the Best Song category for the Academy Award.

Naatu Naatu, Golden GlobesRRR's Naatu Naatu on Best Original Song for Golden Globes 2023.
Listen to this article
Ram Charan promises to dance to Naatu Naatu ’17 times’ with Jr NTR on Oscars stage: ‘If they give us the award, why not?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is revelling in their Golden Globes victory, where the song “Naatu Naatu” won the award for Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravani, the dance anthem sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing an incredibly sychronised dance-off with the British. The song has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Charan revealed that if the film were to win the prestigious award, he and Tarak would probably dance on stage as well.

In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if “Naatu Naatu” gets nominated. The actor answered, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.” Nominations for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

Earlier, Ram Charan had talked about shooting for the ‘beautiful torture’ that was Naatu Naatu, saying, “My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has scored several awards, including Best Director at the New York Film’s City Circle, and Best Film at the Saturn Awards. It has been nominated for BAFTA, Critics Choice Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association. The film was also nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, it lost to Argentina 1985.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
UPSC Key- January 11, 2023: Know About Le Corbusier, Section 6A of citize...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 21:00 IST
Next Story

MV Ganga Vilas: Here’s how the Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise will look like

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visit Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close