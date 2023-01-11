Ram Charan promises to dance to Naatu Naatu ’17 times’ with Jr NTR on Oscars stage: ‘If they give us the award, why not?’

The team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is revelling in their Golden Globes victory, where the song “Naatu Naatu” won the award for Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravani, the dance anthem sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing an incredibly sychronised dance-off with the British. The song has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Charan revealed that if the film were to win the prestigious award, he and Tarak would probably dance on stage as well.

In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if “Naatu Naatu” gets nominated. The actor answered, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.” Nominations for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

Earlier, Ram Charan had talked about shooting for the ‘beautiful torture’ that was Naatu Naatu, saying, “My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has scored several awards, including Best Director at the New York Film’s City Circle, and Best Film at the Saturn Awards. It has been nominated for BAFTA, Critics Choice Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association. The film was also nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Non-English Language Film category. However, it lost to Argentina 1985.