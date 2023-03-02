scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan get thunderous welcome at RRR’s ‘biggest screening’ in the US, see video

RRR was screened at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel, where 1647 fans were in attendance.

SS RajamouliSS Rajamouli at the screening of RRR at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo: Twitter/BeyondFest)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR was recently screened at The Theatre in Ace Hotel, Los Angeles in the US. Not just that, the audience welcomed Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and Senthil Kumar with a thunderous applause as they appeared on stage after the screening.

The screening of the award-winning Telugu film saw 1,647 fans in attendance. The videos and pictures of the screening were shared on the official Twitter handles of Beyond Fest. The caption read, “Absolute chaos as Team RRRMovie took the stage in front of 1600 fans.@DOPSenthilKumar @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and @AlwaysRamCharan brought the house down. #RRRForOscars.”

SS Rajamouli and the rest of the team greeted the audience with folded hands as they took in the positive response from the audience. This was followed by a Q & A session with the audience.

SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya also shared pictures and wrote, “The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR!!! 1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL! Brace yourselves!!.”

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Oscars. The Golden Globe-winning song is composed by MM Keeravani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. The song, picturised on the film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform at Oscars 2023.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 18:29 IST
