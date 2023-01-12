scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

SS Rajamouli shares how he pulled a ‘coup’ while casting Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR: ‘I didn’t tell them the story’

SS Rajamouli pulled off a 'coup' when casting Ram Charan and Jr NTR for his film RRR. He shared how he brought on the two stars on board for the film.

Ram Charan and Jr NTRRam Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR song Naatu Naatu.
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli shares how he pulled a ‘coup’ while casting Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR: ‘I didn’t tell them the story’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SS Rajamouli’s RRR recently won a Golden Globe award for “Naatu Naatu” and the team is now hoping for a few nominations at the Oscars which will be announced on January 24. In a recent interview, Rajamouli discussed how he cast the two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in his magnum opus and how he managed to pull off this “coup”.

Talking to Seth Meyers on his late-night talk show, the Baahubali director shared that he wanted to make a multi-starrer but he was well aware that if he called either Jr NTR or Ram Charan, the actors would call each other and Rajamouli wouldn’t get a chance to present the film directly. He said, “I worked with them before and we had successes. Apart from the professional relationship, we have a personal friendship. They, too, are friends outside their professional area. So, when I wanted to do this multi-star film, I knew if I called one of them, he will call the other person before me. I just called both of them and invited them to my place. They didn’t know about the other one coming so they were surprised to see each other there.”

SS Rajamouli had previously worked with Jr NTR in Student No 1, Simhadri, and Yamadonga, and with Ram Charan, he had worked in Magadheera.

Also Read |Did you know that Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was cast in RRR? Here’s why she dropped out at the last moment

When both actors arrived, Rajamouli took them out to the balcony and asked what they thought about doing a two-hero project. “I told them ‘I have this idea and I am telling this to both of you at the same time. I want to do a multi-star film with you. Are you both up for it?’ I didn’t tell them the story or what I wanted to make. It was a nice coup and it worked,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has received unprecedented love and success in the West from non-Indian audiences. The film was a massive hit in India upon its release but the film’s release on OTT platforms furthered its reach. RRR’s team has been on an awards campaign for months now and Indian audiences are now hoping that the film’s team will make it to the Oscars as well.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:22 IST
Next Story

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ’80s and ’90s, dies at 56

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close