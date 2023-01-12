SS Rajamouli shares how he pulled a ‘coup’ while casting Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR: ‘I didn’t tell them the story’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR recently won a Golden Globe award for “Naatu Naatu” and the team is now hoping for a few nominations at the Oscars which will be announced on January 24. In a recent interview, Rajamouli discussed how he cast the two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in his magnum opus and how he managed to pull off this “coup”.

Talking to Seth Meyers on his late-night talk show, the Baahubali director shared that he wanted to make a multi-starrer but he was well aware that if he called either Jr NTR or Ram Charan, the actors would call each other and Rajamouli wouldn’t get a chance to present the film directly. He said, “I worked with them before and we had successes. Apart from the professional relationship, we have a personal friendship. They, too, are friends outside their professional area. So, when I wanted to do this multi-star film, I knew if I called one of them, he will call the other person before me. I just called both of them and invited them to my place. They didn’t know about the other one coming so they were surprised to see each other there.”

SS Rajamouli had previously worked with Jr NTR in Student No 1, Simhadri, and Yamadonga, and with Ram Charan, he had worked in Magadheera.

When both actors arrived, Rajamouli took them out to the balcony and asked what they thought about doing a two-hero project. “I told them ‘I have this idea and I am telling this to both of you at the same time. I want to do a multi-star film with you. Are you both up for it?’ I didn’t tell them the story or what I wanted to make. It was a nice coup and it worked,” he said.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has received unprecedented love and success in the West from non-Indian audiences. The film was a massive hit in India upon its release but the film’s release on OTT platforms furthered its reach. RRR’s team has been on an awards campaign for months now and Indian audiences are now hoping that the film’s team will make it to the Oscars as well.