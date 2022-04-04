How SS Rajamouli prepped Alia Bhatt ‘for many days’ ahead of a mega RRR event: ‘That was a first’. Watch

With SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR, Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt made her South film debut. She essayed the role of Sita in the movie, which starred NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles.

In a video she has shared on her YouTube channel, Alia revealed all the things she did for the first time or learnt while filming or promoting the movie. The video is titled ‘The first of many on RRR | Alia Bhatt’. She had earlier dismissed speculation that she felt short-changed given the length of her role in the SS Rajmouli epic.

Also Read | RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

In the video, she can be seen casually talking to her team and doles out the ‘firsts’ while in conversation with them. She said she learnt and spoke Telugu for the first time to work in the movie. She added that she learnt both the dance moves and lyrics of “Sholay” at the same time as the lyrics of the song were kept confidential.

She also revealed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, she was filming two films at the same time and while the other film required hair of another colour, RRR needed her to have dark hair.

“My hair colour was in continuity for another film. In RRR, I had to have darker hair. So I coloured the hair, but when we went to the set because of the light, the highlights were still visible.” She eventually had to get her hair coloured four times.

Alia further added that she learn a lot from the way Rajamouli, and other RRR cast and crew did promotions for the movie. “So RRR promotions taught me a lot. About the way they interact with fans. About the big events they put up for fans. That’s something I learned and saw for the first time. We had this huge event in Mumbai for which Rajamouli sir prepped for so many days. So that was a first.”

Alia’s performance in RRR has been praised by critics and audiences alike. The movie itself has become a box office behemoth, with over Rs 700 crore worldwide grosses.

The film rode to success on positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”