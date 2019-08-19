SS Rajamouli: Prabhas was anxious about his next film after Baahubali

Ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli attended the grand pre-release event of Saaho, which was held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Advertising

“Usually, fans will wish to see their favourite hero’s film to become a hit. But, fans of all heroes will wish to see Prabhas’ film succeed. Because he never spoke ill of other stars. He brings a lot of positive vibes to his surroundings and it is also a reason which helped him to win over so many fans,” said the director.

Rajamouli was instrumental in making Prabhas a household name across the country, courtesy the director’s two-part epic fantasy film, Baahubali.

“Prabhas is very foresighted. He started thinking about his next film soon after he heard the narration of Baahubali. He knew Baahubali will definitely become a big hit and was anxious about his next film after that. One day, he came to me very excited and told me that Sujeeth narrated him an excellent script,” he recalled.

Advertising

Rajamouli also appreciated Prabhas’ ability to pick the right scripts while keeping a finger on the pulse of his fans. “After the huge success of Baahubali, Prabhas did not think about working with big directors. Instead, he believed in Sujeeth’s script and thought it was the right film to do after Baahubali,” said the Eega director.

Sujeeth has done only one feature film so far. He made his directorial debut in 2014 with Run Raja Run for UV Creations banner, which has also bankrolled Saaho.

“Sujeeth is a very young director. And many had doubts about whether he could handle such a big project. After watching the trailer, everyone must have understood what is Sujeeth capable of,” added Rajamouli.

Saaho boasts of an all-star cast-led by Prabhas. The film also includes Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay among others.

The trailer suggested that Prabhas will be seen as a dynamic police officer, who has been assigned a high-profile heist investigation. The producers have spent a fortune shooting high-voltage action sequences with the help of stunt coordinators from Hollywood.

Amid huge expectations, Saaho is due in cinemas on August 30.