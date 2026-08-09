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‘Funny, vulnerable and powerful’: SS Rajamouli on Mahesh Babu’s character Rudra in Varanasi
SS Rajamouli heaped praise on Varanasi actor Mahesh Babu, saying, 'Many can play a powerful character, but very few can embody both strength and vulnerability at the same time.'
On the occasion of Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s 51st birthday today, two new stills featuring his character Rudra from SS Rajamouli’s highly-awaited film Varanasi have been unveiled. The images offer a glimpse into the world of the globe-trotting epic, which spans centuries.
Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudra in Varanasi
In the first photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen resting on a bamboo raft in a jungle. The second picture transports viewers to the picturesque Maasai Mara in Kenya, Africa. It shows the actor standing against a vast landscape, with giraffes and other wild animals in the background.
Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli spoke about the character of Rudra in Varanasi, and said, “Rudra was born to fulfil a purpose much bigger than himself. He carries a destiny he never asked for. He is funny, vulnerable and immensely powerful. That is what Mahesh brought to the character. Many can play a powerful character, but very few can embody both strength and vulnerability at the same time.”
ALSO READ | SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi spans Antarctica to Ancient Rome: ‘80% shoot completed’
He added, “These frames are from our African schedule. That land gave us something no set could ever provide. I was awestruck while shooting in the areas around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara. Some mornings, I felt even our 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not fully contain the view in front of us.”
Birthday wishes for Mahesh Babu
Several celebirities took to social media to wish Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Taking to his X handle on Sunday morning, actor Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna. Wishing you nothing but the very best always.”
Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna. Wishing you nothing but the very best always.
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2026
Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared his excitement about Mahesh’s look as Rudra in Varanasi. “Happy birthday brother! @urstrulyMahesh RUDRA vs KUMBHA Can’t wait! #VARANASI,” he wrote in a tweet.
Happy birthday brother! @urstrulyMahesh RUDRA vs KUMBHA 🔥 Can’t wait! #VARANASI pic.twitter.com/sxCpFlUcNE
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 9, 2026
On the other hand, ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi posted on X, “Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns.”
Wishing my dear SSMB @UrstrulyMahesh a very blessed birthday 💐💐💐
Over the years, I’ve had the joy of watching you grow into one of Indian cinema’s most loved and celebrated stars.
May god bless you always✨
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2026
Mahesh’s Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a special birthday wish on her Instagram handle. Along with his character’s photos, she wrote in the caption, “Another trip around the Sun… before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra.”
About Varanasi
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi, with music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, has been produced jointly by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.
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