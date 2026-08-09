‘Funny, vulnerable and powerful’: SS Rajamouli on Mahesh Babu’s character Rudra in Varanasi

On the occasion of Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s 51st birthday today, two new stills featuring his character Rudra from SS Rajamouli’s highly-awaited film Varanasi have been unveiled. The images offer a glimpse into the world of the globe-trotting epic, which spans centuries.

Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudra in Varanasi

In the first photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen resting on a bamboo raft in a jungle. The second picture transports viewers to the picturesque Maasai Mara in Kenya, Africa. It shows the actor standing against a vast landscape, with giraffes and other wild animals in the background.

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli spoke about the character of Rudra in Varanasi, and said, “Rudra was born to fulfil a purpose much bigger than himself. He carries a destiny he never asked for. He is funny, vulnerable and immensely powerful. That is what Mahesh brought to the character. Many can play a powerful character, but very few can embody both strength and vulnerability at the same time.”