Saturday, July 30, 2022

SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR’s success in the West, says he’s ‘actually angry’ at Netflix

SS Rajamouli spoke about RRR's unprecedented success in the West, Oscar buzz, and why he's 'angry' at Netflix.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 2:41:22 pm
rrrJr NTR in a still from RRR.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli spoke about the viral success of his recent film, the period epic RRR, after it was released on Netflix. The film — starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan — broke box office records in India after its theatrical release in March, but was discovered by Western audiences — particularly in the US — after it debuted on streaming.

In a conversation with brothers Joe and Anthony Russo on the heels of the release of their action film The Gray Man, Rajamouli was asked about the crossover success of RRR. He said that while he appreciates Netflix for facilitating interest in the movie, he has one major grouse with the streamer.

Also read |RRR: SS Rajamouli’s epic tests the limits of believability, but nothing is as far-fetched as Ram Charan’s character arc

He said, “First of all, I’m actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, and not the rest of the four (languages). So, I have a complaint against them. But yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

RRR is available in the dubbed Hindi language version on Netflix, but the original Telugu and other language versions are available on ZEE5. RRR has been endorsed by big-name Hollywood directors such as James Gunn and Scott Derrickson. Even Joe Russo spoke highly about the film.

RRR, which told a fictional story about two freedom fighters — Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju — made over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. It remains the year’s second-biggest Indian film at the box office, behind KGF: Chapter 2. The Gray Man debuted on Netflix earlier this month to mixed reviews and less-than-phenomenal viewership figures.

