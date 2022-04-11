As RRR becomes Rs 1000 cr behemoth, SS Rajamouli decodes success formula: ‘Baahubali 2 and RRR have shown…’ 

SS Rajamouli is basking in the success of his latest release RRR. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, is Rajamouli’s second film to enter Rs 1000 crore club. His 2017 release Baahubali 2 The Conclusion was the first Telugu film to mint a record-shattering box office number. Now, RRR has repeated the achievement. In fact, it continues to attract footfall at the box office even after 18 days of its release.

Commenting on RRR’s success, Rajamouli said his latest release and Baahubali 2 prove that films based on human emotions can “cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language.”

“The biggest want of a storyteller is to have the maximum number of listeners to listen to his story. I’m grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films that received the kind of reception they did and entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has reiterated that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language,” he said in a statement.

1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️ An @ssrajamouli film. @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/V3nnAGdf2e — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 10, 2022

By crossing Rs 1000 crore globally, RRR has joined the club that features Dangal (Rs 2024 crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore). It has become the third Indian feature to attain this feat in the international arena. RRR also overtook Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the third-highest Indian film ever.

Rana Daggubati, who was a part of Baahubali, praised Rajamouli for proving his mettle as a filmmaker yet again. “ONE INDIA ONE CINEMA” was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like!! Captain, you’ve done it again! @ssrajamouli and team #RRR. I salute you,” he tweeted. Ajay Devgn also called the box-office success as a “RRRemarkable Milestone!” “Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR for a record breaking run at the box office,” he tweeted.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli is set to team up with Mahesh Babu for his next.