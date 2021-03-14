SS Rajamouli calls Drishyam 2 ‘nothing short of brilliant’, tells Jeethu Joseph he hopes to see more ‘masterpieces’

Director SS Rajamouli has called Drishyam 2 ‘nothing short of brilliance.’ The filmmaker sent a personal message to director Jeethu Joseph in which he was all praise for the Mohanlal-starrer.

“Hi Jeethu, this is film director Rajamouli. Watched Drishyam 2, few days back. It lingered so much in my thoughts that I went back to watch Drishyam’s first part. (I only watched Drishyam in Telugu when it released.) I must say the direction, screenplay, editing and acting, every craft is truly amazing. The writing is something else. It is world standard. The first is a masterpiece. But for the second one, to come up with a storyline that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration, is nothing short of brilliance. Hoping to see many more masterpieces from you,” the text read.

In response to Rajamouli’s message, Jeethu Joseph wrote, “Thank you Rajamouli sir… I am honored…you made my day.”

Drishyam 2 released in February. The film’s Telugu and Hindi remakes have already been announced. While Telugu will star Venkatesh in the lead role, Hindi film will see Ajay Devgn reprising the role.

At a press event at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala, Jeethu Joseph hinted about the third installment of the thriller film. “I can’t guarantee Drishyam 3 will happen at this moment. If I get a good story, I will definitely do part 3. But, I won’t do it purely for profits. I will only do it if I am convinced that I have a good story at hand,” Jeethu told the media.

The director shared that he has already conceived the ending of the next sequel. “I have the climax of Drishyam 3 but only the climax. When I narrated it to Mohanlal, he also liked it. But, for the film to reach this climax, many things have to fall in place. There is no obligation to make the third film. I will try, if it doesn’t work out, I will let it go,” he said.