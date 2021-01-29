SS Rajamouli introduces Olivia Morris as Jennifer of RRR

Olivia Morris is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Director SS Rajamouli on Friday unveiled the look of British actor Olivia Morris, who is playing a pivotal role in his upcoming film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). She will play Jennifer in the movie set in pre-independence India.

Olivia Morris is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. According to IMDb, she has not worked in a film so far. However, she has appeared in a single episode of a mini-series called 7 Trails in 7 Days. Hence, RRR is considered as her big screen debut.

SS Rajamouli roped in Olivia Morris after his original choice British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones opted out of RRR citing “unavoidable circumstances”. Olivia is reportedly playing Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem’s romantic interest.

RRR is set in 1920s India. It is a fictionalized account of the adventures of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Rajamouli along with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has co-written the film, has cinematically explored what could have happened had Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem became friends when they were away from their homelands.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

RRR is due in cinemas on October 13, 2021.