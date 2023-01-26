SS Rajamouli feels MM Keeravaani’s Padma Shri was ‘long overdue’: ‘Universe has a strange way of rewarding’ 

RRR director SS Rajamouli took to social media on Thursday to congratulate music composer MM Keeravaani on his Padma Shri honour. MM Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu”, which features in Rajamouli’s film, recently received a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards as well. Sharing a photo where Rajamouli is sitting at the music composer’s feet, the director said that this “recognition indeed was long overdue.”

His caption read, “Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one’s efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. 🥰” This can be loosely translated as, “Please give some gap. Give another one after enjoying this one completely.”

The director was presumably talking about the many achievements that the composer has witnessed in the recent past. “Naatu Naatu” has been winning awards all over America and recently won at the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Another tweet by Rajamouli read, “MY PEDDANNA. MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!”

MM Keeravaani has been an independent music composer since the early 1990s and has composed for more than 180 films across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

In a recent interview with Reuters, the RRR composer said that he had “full confidence in Oscar.” He said, “Yeah, I can see the moment taking its root to the road high and higher, so all fingers crossed and I have full confidence in Oscar too.”

Oscar nominated song “Naatu Naatu” has been written by Chandrabose and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Prem Rakshith did the choreography for the dance number. At the Oscars, “Naatu Naatu” is competing against “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.