Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

SS Rajamouli meets video game creator Hideo Kojima in Japan. See photos

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set to hit screens in Japan on October 21.

ss rajamouli rrr japanSS Rajamouli with Hideo Kojima. (Photo: SS Rajamouli/Twitter)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is in Japan for the promotion of his magnum opus RRR, met video game creator Hideo Kojima there. He shared a picture with Kojima and along with it, he wrote, “Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @Kojima_Hideo in Japan🇯🇵🙏🏻 Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long :).”

Kojima too shared photos of gifts he got from Rajamouli. The filmmaker also visited Kojima Productions studio where he sat in a body scanner which is used to create 3D images of a person. Sharing the images of Rajamouli, Kojima tweeted, “Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀👍🐯.”

Also read |Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan heaps praise on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘So much to love’

Happy with the gift he received from SS Rajamouli, Hideo Kojima wrote, “Director S.S. Rajamouli gave me this lovely gift. Thank you very much🙏😍.”

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is set to hit screens in Japan on October 21. The entire team of RRR is receiving a lot of love in the country. While Ram Charan and his wife Upasana dined with Japanese fans, Jr NTR received a warm welcome in the hotel where he is staying. In a video that has gone viral on social media, he was greeted at the hotel with a note penned by staff members of the hotel.

RRR is a fictionalized drama based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It has already received a great response in the United States.

