SS Rajamouli makes a big reveal about his movie with Mahesh Babu

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is basking in the global success of his latest film RRR, has dropped a major hint about his next project. During a Q&A session at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Rajamouli briefly discussed his upcoming film, which will star Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

According to reports, Rajamouli called his next movie “a globetrotting action-adventure film”. The buzz is the majority of the film will be shot across Africa. An official word on the same is awaited.

SS Rajamouli is the first filmmaker in the history of Indian cinema to have delivered back-to-back global blockbusters (Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR), which have collected more than Rs 1000 crore each from their worldwide ticket sales. While Baahubali 2 put him on the global map, the success of RRR has elevated his popularity to another level. Many leading filmmakers and actors from Hollywood have fallen in love with Rajamouli’s RRR after it was made available for streaming on Netflix. The film, set in 1920s India, tells the tale of two rebels who take on the might of the British empire. The movie, with oversized wild animals, two men with superhuman abilities and electrifying dance numbers, has made an impression globally on fans of commercial movies.

RRR is so popular with the west that it’s described as the right candidate to be India’s official entry for the upcoming edition of the Oscars. Rajamouli’s participation in film festivals and discussions of his career is seen as part of his efforts to increase the chances of RRR at the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli is also scheduled to visit Los Angeles for a career retrospective at the Beyond Film Fest, where some of his best works, including the Baahubali series, RRR and Eega, will be screened for a month. Rajamouli will also participate in the film carnival and take questions from the audience.

Meanwhile, the pre-production of his next movie with Mahesh Babu is underway. The film is expected to go on the floors next year. Mahesh on Monday joined the sets of director Trivikram Srinivas‘ next and it marks his third collaboration with the director.