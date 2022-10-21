scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan are joined by their better halves at RRR premiere in Japan, see photo, videos

SS Rajamouli has been joined by RRR's two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in promoting the film in Japan. The film finally hit the theaters in Japan on Friday.

rrr japan premiereRRR released in Japan on Friday. (Photo: Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram)

Indian blockbuster RRR released in Japan on Friday. At the film’s premiere in the foreign country, the better halves of Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan joined them. Ram’s wife Upasana posted a picture on Instagram which had her posing with Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi and SS Rajamouli’s wife Rama Rajamouli. She also shared a picture of the RRR actors and director at the premiere in Japan.

“It’s show time! 🎥 #rrrinjapan.” Upasana captioned the photos. Jr NTR also shared a picture with his lady love and along with it, he wrote, “All set for #RRR premiere in Japan!!” As he shared the photo, many of his fans showered him with love. One of them wrote, “I loveeee youuuu annaaaaa 😭😭❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan added, “Smartness infinity level😍😍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

When Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan reached the theatre for RRR’s screening, fans expressed their excitement in a unique manner. A fan video on Twitter showed Rajamouli, Charan and Tarak holding the film’s title in their hands while fans in the background held blue and red placards representing water and fire. In the film, Ram Charan’s Rama Raju represents fire, and Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem is shown to be as cool as water.

Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya shared on Twitter that RRR’s morning shows in Japan have done well. When Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda wished the team on its Japan release, Karthikeya replied, “Thank you so much andi. Really wish you were here too.. :) The response for the morning shows are amazing!! Our friend Keizo, is very happy!”

A few other videos and photos on social media have SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR receiving all the love from Japanese fans ahead of the film’s premiere.

The team of RRR has been promoting the film in Japan for a few days now. From attending press conferences, and meeting fans to giving interviews to the Japanese media, they have been doing it all to keep the buzz around the film alive.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:15:33 pm
