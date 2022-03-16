Jr NTR: It may not be possible for any director to think of a story like RRR

After a long gap due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and uncertainty over the operations of cinema halls, the team of RRR has commenced promotions of the movie. Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently interacted with the media, expressing their excitement about the release of the much-delayed movie. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on March 25. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us why you cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

SS Rajamouli: Their stardom, personalities, and acting ability made them the perfect choice for the roles. The more important thing was the kind of camaraderie and friendship they share. They were friends even before RRR. In the film, Sita Ramaraju is calm. Charan’s personality is the same. So, I offered him the role of Ramaraju. Likewise, Tarak is a livewire. Bheem is innocent, and he hides nothing in the heart. That’s why I cast Tarak as Bheem.

How did your friendship help in portraying the characters in the movie?

Jr NTR: I don’t know how much our friendship helped in portraying the characters, but the roles have helped strengthen our bond.

What was your reference point to play Komaram Bheem?

Jr NTR: As an actor, there are a few things that you feel when you hear about a character. I didn’t have any references. My reference point was my director. We had a very brief workshop. Rajamouli didn’t want to fill our heads with a lot of history since it is a fictional drama. We were told what is necessary to portray our characters. Rajamouli is somebody who knows what he wants. He will make sure that his actors give it to him. At times, he takes suggestions from the actors. So, as an actor, you are continuously giving what he wants and trying to imagine what else can we do.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan during the shoot of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout) Jr NTR and Ram Charan during the shoot of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Why cast Alia Bhatt as Sita?

SS Rajamouli: In the film, Sita is innocent and vulnerable. At the same time, she is so strong that she can control two forces like water and fire. So, based on these qualities, I cast Alia Bhatt.

What kind of care was taken to balance the stardom of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the movie?

SS Rajamouli: I haven’t considered screen time, duration of the scenes, or fights of my heroes. I thought that the audience should feel equal empathy for both the heroes. Otherwise, my story will fail. I brainstormed a lot to create the balance. I am confident that we achieved it with flying colours.

Jr NTR: I believe the days of making multi-starrers keeping certain calculations in mind are gone.

What was your biggest fear while shooting for RRR?

SS Rajamouli: As a director, my biggest fear for every film of mine will be whether I will be successful in showcasing the story in the way I envisioned it. That fear drives me.

Would you have accepted RRR with another director?

Ram Charan: I will not say I won’t do it. But it will be difficult to think about it.

Jr NTR: It may not be possible for any director to think of a story like RRR. I can say that multi-starrer movies and crossover movies will continuously come from now onwards. We have reached a different level now.

Tell us about your experience of working with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Jr NTR: I didn’t share screen space with Ajay Devgn. But I have scenes with Alia Bhatt. It was like an exhibition. It was like the exchange of culture, acting, capabilities, and stories. I realised there is a difference between the working style of Bollywood actors and Telugu actors.

A photo from the sets of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout) A photo from the sets of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

What was your best moment on the sets of RRR?

Jr NTR: I would say every day of working for RRR was memorable. In fact, the interval sequence was very memorable. We shot it for almost 60 nights. When I heard about it during the narration, I was curious to experience the sequence. It was not an easy task.

Since you have used the names of historical figures, what kind of care have you taken?

SS Rajamouli: RRR is not a biography of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. It’s a fictional tale. If I am making a historical film, then I have to describe what is real and what is not. Every historical movie will have dramatisation. Even Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi is not an exception. When a film is made on freedom fighters, there has to be social responsibility, and we have ensured that.

How did you handle the pressure caused by the delays due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns?

Ram Charan: There was no pressure at all. I have spent two years of the pandemic with the hope that the audience will accept our work.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. (Photo: PR Handout) Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Can you share your memories of filming RRR in Ukraine?

SS Rajamouli: Shooting in Ukraine was a fantastic experience. Frankly, when I was shooting there, I didn’t know there was political turmoil. When I came back, my friends asked me, ‘How could you go? The situation there is not good?’ But we didn’t face any issues. I had assistant directors who were from Ukraine. Once the war started, I started texting them to know about their safety. The stories are heart-wrenching. We can only hope that things get better.

Jr NTR: Ukraine and its people were fascinating. I was impressed by the dancers who were thorough professionals.

Ram Charan: What we knew of Ukraine before we went there was different from what we experienced there. Believe me, no other country will give this kind of comfort and people with a good understanding of filmmaking. Everything fell into place. As Tarak said, they are lovely people. We didn’t know that there was tension between countries. We never felt that. I recently interacted with some crew members from Ukraine. I provided them financial support in a small way. I know it is not enough. But I feel they all deserve better.

You recently met Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

SS Rajamouli: It was unfortunate that there was tension and confusion due to coronavirus, government order, and lack of proper conversations. But once we started sorting it out, everything became clear. With the way CM welcomed us and treated us, we are confident that good things will happen. He promised us that filmmakers and the audience will be satisfied with the solutions.