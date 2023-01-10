scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

SS Rajamouli opens up about his initial reaction on RRR’s success in the West: ‘We thought these guys must be…’

SS Rajamouli appeared on Seth Meyers' late night talk show and spoke about RRR's success in the West.

SS Rajamouli opens up about his initial reaction on RRR's success in the West: 'We thought these guys must be…'
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy with the US awards campaign for RRR. Recently, the director went on Seth Meyer’s late night show to talk about the Ram Charan-Jr NTR movie. RRR saw unprecedented success in the West soon after its release, and after the digital premiere on Netflix, Rajamouli’s film became the talking point in Hollywood as well.

Meyers asked the Baahubali director about the response in the West and the director admitted that at first, they thought the social media chatter around RRR was coming from non-Indians who must have accompanied their Indian friends to watch the film. “I essentially make films for Indians, in India and across the globe. So, when we started getting appreciation from the West, our initial thought was – these guys must be the friends of the Indians who went to watch the film,” he said.

Rajamouli continued, “Then, as it started increasing, then celebrities, story writers, film directors, so many people started tweeting about it, talking about the film on social media. They started championing for the film by word of mouth, we thought okay this is growing much more. Then it released on Netflix and it was on the top 10 for 15 consecutive weeks.”

The Eega director further smiled and said, “We are on top of the world.” Describing his feeling right now, he said, “Excited is an understatement.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated in two categories, Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film, at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani are expected to attend the award show in California.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:48 IST
