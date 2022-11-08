SS Rajamouli hints at Eega 2, reveals he had a hard time ‘mentally separating’ himself from flies post Eega shoot

SS Rajamouli has been making waves in the western world ever since his magnum opus RRR hit theatres. Recently, his film Eega was screened in New York, where post the screening he was seen having a chat with writer and critic Josh Hurtado.

When asked about his love for action and “blowing things up,” Rajamouli smiled sheepishly and confessed, “I love blowing stuff up.” But the celebrated filmmaker also added that his action pieces in movies are always cushioned by something deeper, something emotional. “Emotion enhances the action,” said the director.

SS Rajamouli also spoke about Kannada star Sudeep’s reaction to Eega’s narration, claiming that the actor kept a straight face throughout the narration and that he was initially unsure if Sudeep even wanted to do the film in the first place. Rajamouli also hinted about Eega 2 to a roaring crowd and admitted that post filming Eega he had a hard time “mentally separating myself from the flies, that okay they are flies and we are humans.”

Eega, which hit screens in 2012, starred Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sudeep in the lead roles.