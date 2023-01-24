scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
SS Rajamouli has surpassed every filmmaker in the history of India, says Ram Gopal Varma as he praises the RRR filmmaker

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to praise SS Rajamouli after the latter's conversation with Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron.

SS RajamouliFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised SS Rajamouli for his latest achievement. (Photo: AP/PTI/Instagram/RamGopalVarma)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to praise RRR director SS Rajamouli after the latter’s conversation with renowned filmmaker James Cameron went viral on social media. Varma, who is generally known to have a critical point of view towards things, said that Rajamouli has achieved something that no other Indian filmmaker has done so far.

Rajamouli met James on the sidelines of Critics Choice Awards and engaged in a healthy conversation around RRR. The highlight of the conversation was where the Oscar-winning filmmaker told Rajamouli that if he ever wanted to work in Hollywood, they should talk.

Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to shatter box office records in Japan, here’s how much it has earned so far

RGV, in a series of tweets, wrote on social media, “Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till  #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and  I want to suck ur little toe for that.”

He further wrote, “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now , no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment.”

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets-

 

 

In the last tweet, the Bhoot filmmaker confessed to have been drinking alcohol as he advised Rajamouli to increase his security. He joked, “And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down.”

 

RRR has been creating buzz on the global platforms lately. The film’s song Naatu Naatu recently won a Golden Globe award in the Best Orignal Song category. The film has also won two Critics Choice Awards in the category of Best Foreign Film and Best Song.

While accepting the Critics Choice awards, Rajamouli dedicated the award to his wife and daughters as he said, “My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don’t do anything, just there smile is enough to light my life up.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
