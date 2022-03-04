SS Rajamouli graces launch of Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti’s film. Watch teaser

Director SS Rajamouli on Friday sounded the clapboard for the first shot of the untitled Kannada-Telugu bilingual film, which will mark the debut of Kireeti, who is the son of Karnataka politician Gali Janardhan Reddy. The makers announced the commencement of the shoot by releasing a teaser, introducing Kireeti to the audience.

The teaser is designed to showcase Kireeti’s skateboarding skills, his ability to perform stunts and his smooth dancing skills.

Also Read | Naaradan review: Tovino Thomas shines in thriller about exploitative journalism

It is said that Kireeti’s launch has been in the works for a few years now. The makers have put together a strong technical team, including composer Devi Sri Prasad, stunt coordinator Peter Hein and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar of RRR fame.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna, the film is bankrolled by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.

While Sreeleela will be paired opposite Kireeti, Genelia D’Souza is also set to play a key role in the movie. The film will mark Genelia’s return to south cinema. Veteran Kannada actor Ravichandra will also be seen in the movie.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is waiting for the release of his upcoming magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is due in cinemas on March 25.