scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli gets candid ahead of Oscar nominations: ‘I make films for money, not for awards’

RRR director SS Rajamouli revealed his main motivation behind making larger-than-life movies. It's not for the critical acclaim but for the box office success.

SS rajamouliSS Rajamouli clicked at the Golden Globes. (Photo: RRR/Instagram)
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli gets candid ahead of Oscar nominations: ‘I make films for money, not for awards’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is creating quite a buzz in Hollywood. His latest film RRR is expected to end the Oscar drought faced by India and bag a few Academy Awards nominations. The last Indian film to make it to the Oscar nominations was Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan in 2001. While Rajamouli seems to be running a high-voltage campaign for RRR in Hollywood, he seemingly won’t be bent out of shape, should the film fail to get the nominations.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rajamouli revealed his main motivation behind making larger-than-life movies. It’s not for the awards but for the box office success.

Also Read |SS Rajamouli says he was disappointed when Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars: ‘RRR had a much bigger chance’

“I make films for money, I make films for the audiences. I don’t make films for critical acclaim. RRR is a commercial film, and once my film commercially does well, I’m very happy. Awards are an extension to it. It is for the hard work that my unit put in and I’m happy for that,” he said.

In that case, Rajamaouli has exceeded expectations when it comes to RRR’s box office performance worldwide. While everyone knew that RRR would be a big hit in India, none saw the kind of splash it created in the West. The film’s organic reach in the US is nothing sort of phenomenal. RRR became a major contender in major award shows in the US, and it created history by winning a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli has also been feted by major US publications and shows. The director was a guest on the popular late-night television, Late Night with Seth Meyers. And the film presented him with the opportunity to rub shoulders with several Hollywood giants, including James Cameron and Steven Spielberg.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study

Now all eyes are on the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 12:37 IST
Next Story

Over-irrigation of land spells doom for Maharashtra farmers

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close