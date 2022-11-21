SS Rajamouli finds a fan in Star Wars director JJ Abrams: ‘A huge fan of RRR’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of his compatriots in Hollywood recently. He attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, which is a precursor event to the Oscars. And Rajamouli bumped into filmmaker JJ Abrams. “Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams , the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a 𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 𝙁𝘼𝙉 𝙤𝙛 #𝙍𝙍𝙍 (sic),” tweeted the handle of the film RRR, while sharing the picture of Rajamouli posing with Abrams at the event.

RRR has become the biggest hit in Rajamouli’s career. Besides collecting more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office, RRR became a smash hit with the western audience after it was made available for streaming on Netflix. It also won endorsements from some of the top names in Hollywood.

There were a lot of expectations about RRR becoming India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. But, India picked Chhello Show, causing a widespread meltdown. The makers of RRR, however, have launched an aggressive campaign as they have submitted the film in various popular categories at the Oscars.

RRR tells the story of the rebellion of two tribal leaders, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Set against the backdrop of the British Raj in India, the film is replete with high-octane action moments.