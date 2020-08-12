scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
SS Rajamouli and his family test negative for coronavirus

SS Rajamouli along with his family members have remained home quarantined ever since testing positive for COVID-19 on July 30.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 5:44:27 pm
SS Rajamouli coronavirus updateFilmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote on Twitter that he has tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archives)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus. The Baahubali director tweeted the health update on Wednesday. Rajamouli shared that he has to wait for three more weeks to donate plasma.

“Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it… It is negative for all of us… Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we’ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation!” Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter handle.

SS Rajamouli, along with his family members, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30. They were home quarantined. “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions… Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma,” he had shared on Twitter.

On the work front, Rajamouli’s next film is Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). Its shooting has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

