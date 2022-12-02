scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

SS Rajamouli explains how they created the interval sequence of RRR: ‘Shot for over 40 nights, was a logistical nightmare’

RRR's interval scene is one of the most-talked about scenes on the internet and SS Rajamouli explained how the team shot the scene.

rrrSS Rajamouli explains how they shot the interval sequence of RRR. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar Telugu/YouTUbe)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has garnered a huge following in the West after its release on streaming and the film is now on its Oscar campaign where they are trying to score as many nominations as possible in all he major categories. One of the most talked about scenes of the film is the pre-interval sequence where Jr NTR’s character unleashes a bunch of wild animals at the party being hosted by the Britishers. In a new interview, Rajamouli revealed how they shot the sequence that involved over 2,000 extras.

Talking about the scene to Screen Daily, Rajamouli said, “Physically, that was definitely the most challenging sequence by far.” He added, “It shot for more than 40 nights, involved almost 2,000 extras and was a logistical nightmare.” The scene required a lot of preparation as it had the visual effects supervisor V Srinivas Mohan working on the 3D animation of the animals.

Rajamouli shared, “We grossly underestimate the speed of an animal.” He elaborated, “A tiger runs at 50km per hour and is a 10-foot-long animal, so it’s very difficult to move the camera at the speed it travels. We placed LED lights on the ground that would flash to trace the movement of the tiger so the cameraman knew at what speed to move.”

He explained that they used remote-control with flags so the actors and the technicians would know what animals were around them and could react to those. “We also used remote-control cars with small flags showing a tiger, leopard and deer so the actors and extras knew what kind of animals were running around and how they should react,” he explained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
Also Read |An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat deliver a caper which is mostly fun

The Bahubali director also spoke about the emotional depth of the scene as it was here that both Ram Charan and Tarak’s characters found each other on opposing ends. “I strongly believe that an emotional confrontation amidst action makes for a great cine­matic experience,’ he said.

RRR became one of the biggest hits in India in 2022. The film starrer Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also appeared in the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:58:00 pm
Next Story

Who is Goldy Brar, implicated in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close