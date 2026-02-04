SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years: ‘On the first day of Varanasi, she was fish into water’

SS Rajamouli discusses the challenges of making Varanasi, from travelling across time to worlds inspired by Indian epics to not having enough IMAX screens in India to harbouring a "little doubt" whether Priyanka Chopra would be able to pull off an Indian film after eight years.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 4, 2026 09:46 AM IST
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
Make us preferred source on Google

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Karl E Urban’s Hollywood action thriller The Bluff on Prime Video this month, but next year will mark her long-awaited return to the big screen. She’ll play the female lead, Mandakini, in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action fantasy epic Varanasi. While this marks the first time the actor and the filmmaker are working together, he recently confessed having a “little doubt” about casting her in this complex role.

“It’s been a while since she did an Indian film. I think the last one she did was eight years ago. She did a lot of Hollywood productions in between. I had a little doubt whether she’s changed her approach according to the Western audience and if she’ll be ready to move back to her Indian base, but on the first day on set, she was a fish into water,” Rajamouli revealed.

The last Indian film Priyanka headlined was Shonali Bose’s 2019 Bollywood family drama The Sky Is Pink. “I’ve been a fan of her since a long time. I love the way she performs, whether it’s a badass character or a vulnerable character. She really gives it all. So, when we started the character of Mandakini, she could kick ass but there are portions which are really vulnerable,” added Rajamouli in an interview with Screen Rant.

He kept looking for an actor who can do both “with ease”, but could find actors doing either this or that. “It was a compromise to find an actor to do both. That’s when we thought of PC and approached her,” said Rajamouli. Priyanka, who has done critically acclaimed “vulnerable” performances like Barfi! (2012) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), has also headlined international action dramas like Quantico and Heads of State last year.

Rajamouli had yet another conundrum going into Varanasi — the low number of IMAX screens in India. “Once we started designing the worlds of Varanasi, we realized we need a bigger format to capture their magnificence. Obviously, IMAX is the first thing came to our mind. It’s essentially the largeness of the worlds which made us push towards the largeness of the screen,” said Rajamouli.

As of 2026, the count of IMAX screens in India is only 35, as compared to over 400 in the US. “I thought when I release the first glimpse, the audience should see it on a big screen. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough big screens in India. We had this audacious thought that if you don’t have one, let’s build one. We literally built that 100 x 130-feet screen,” added the filmmaker.

Rajamouli and his team built a huge screen from scratch for the grand teaser unveil of Varanasi, which took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last November. However, building those many screens from scratch won’t be a practical idea to showcase the film once it releases in cinemas on April 7, 2027. The go-getter in Rajamouli has a plan ready.

Story continues below this ad

“So, I’m going to pitch tents outside their LA office and demand that we need more big screens in India,” said the filmmaker, who claimed that he and his team would do a dharna outside the Los Angeles head office of IMAX if there aren’t enough of their screens in India by early next year. Varanasi also stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

Also Read — Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Updates: Sunny Deol film earns Rs 285 cr, lags behind Dhurandhar

What wasn’t a challenge for Rajamouli, however, was to hop from one world to another in Varanasi across time, also given the fact that one of those worlds is inspired from the Indian epic, the Ramayana. “I don’t think these stories are yesteryear. They’re blood flowing in our veins. These stories may have happened thousands of years ago. They’re constantly within us right from our childhood throughout our lives. So, it’s not difficult for to blend the emotions. The difficulty is whether I can live up to the expectations the audience have when we deal with these epics,” he reasoned.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage
Dhurandhar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam shot dead in Zintan
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
sharp tooth
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement