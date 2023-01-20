SS Rajamouli says he was disappointed when Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry to Oscars: ‘RRR had a much bigger chance’

When Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2023, it shocked many and it seems like SS Rajamouli was one of them. His film RRR had developed a fan following in the US by that time and people expected that the Film Federation of India would chose the film as India’s Oscar entry, with a high likelihood of the film clinching an Academy Award. However, the committee went for little known Gujarati film, Chhello Show (The Last Film Show). Rajamouli recently opened up about how it was “disappointing” when the committee did not choose them.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood about why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it.”

The filmmaker said that he was happy for Chhello Show being shortlisted as it is also an Indian film. “But I am happy because it is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it.” But he mentioned that “everyone knew” that RRR “had a much bigger chance” at the Oscars. He chose not to comment on why the FFI did not choose his film.

He said, “Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee. I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that.”

Film Federation of India (FFI) president TP Aggarwal had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the jury unanimously decided to select Chhello Show. “Chhello Show was a unanimous decision by the jury. Out of the 17, all of them said we need this film. We are never inside so this was completely the jury’s decision. They said it is an Indian film that should go (for Oscar).” When asked if RRR or The Kashmir Files were in the race, he said, “The Kashmir Files and RRR were nowhere in front of this. The jury wanted this film only. They said there was no second or third film.” The Chhello Show has made it to the Oscar shortlist in the Best International Film category, while RRR’s Naatu Naatu is shortlisted in Best Original Song category. The final nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.