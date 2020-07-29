SS Rajamouli tests positive for coronavirus

SS Rajamouli is currently home quarantined. SS Rajamouli is currently home quarantined.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Baahubali director shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday. Rajamouli added that he and his family are home quarantined.

The filmmaker tweeted, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma… 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

He further wrote, “All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions… Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma…”

Refresh for more updates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd