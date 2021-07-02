SS Rajamouli complains about lack of amenities at Delhi airport: ‘Not a great first impression of India’

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli expressed his displeasure over the lack of proper amenities at the Delhi airport in a series of tweets on Friday. The filmmaker said passengers had to sit on floor to fill RT-PCR test forms as no tables were provided. He also wrote that he saw stray dogs in the hangar, saying this is not “a great first impression of India for the foreigners”. He requested the responsible authorities to look into the issues.

Rajamouli tweeted: “Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service.”

“And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you…,” he added in another tweet.

Rajamouli is presently busy with the shoot of magnum-opus RRR. The shooting of the film is done, except for two songs. The remaining songs will be filmed in July. The film is expected to release on October 13.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film’s story is a fictional tale set in the pre-independence India.

After RRR, Rajamouli will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for a high-budget film. KL Narayana will produce the project.