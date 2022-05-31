SS Rajamouli ‘can’t wait’ to watch Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Rocking it like he always does’

The trailer of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, released on Sunday, received a mixed reception. However, Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli has praised the trailer of Aamir’s film.

Rajamouli tweeted, “Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatres… My best wishes to the entire team.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya.

Earlier, Advait wrote a note thanking Aamir Khan for his support. The note read, “Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well. Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days.”

Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theaters on August 11.