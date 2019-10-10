SS Rajamouli birthday: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah, Karan Johar and others wish the Baahubali director

Maverick director SS Rajamouli, who brought the Telugu film industry on the global map with his magnum-opus Baahubali franchise, is turning 46 today. On his special day, several stars from the Indian film fraternity took to their social media handles to wish the maverick filmmaker for successful future endeavors.

The producers of Baahubali were among the first to drop their wishes on the film’s official Twitter handle. They wrote, “Wishing the game-changer, our beloved director SS Rajamouli garu, a very Happy Birthday! Best wishes to RRR and many more successful years to come.”

While Tamannaah Bhatia, who played Avantika in Baahubali, described him as a “visionary director”, Manchu Manoj called him “the current cover page of Indian Cinema” in his tweet.

Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing our most iconic director SS Rajamouli a very happy birthday. May you continue to inspire an entire generation of filmmakers. Have a great year ahead!” Kichcha Sudeep who acted in the Rajamouli directorial projects, Eega and Baahubali: The Beginning twetted, “Wishing u a lotta happiness n health SS Rajamouli sir. Best wishes always… Happy returns.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar who distributed the Hindi version of the Baahubali franchise said, “To a bonafide genius! A movie magician! Undoubtedly the BIGGEST Filmmaker of Indian Cinema today….. Happy Birthday Sir! Salute and immense respect always! SS Rajamouli.”

“Wish you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli garu. May you continue pushing the bar higher and setting new benchmarks in Indian Cinema” Ram Charan wrote on Instagram.

Other actors who posted their wishes included Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Sunil, Kajal Aggarwal and several others.

Check out all the wishes posted by the stars on SS Rajamouli’s birthday here:

Wishing our most Iconic director @ssrajamouli a very happy birthday. May you continue to inspire an entire generation of filmmakers. Have a great year ahead! 🎂🎂🎉 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2019

Here's wishing a visionary director who has redefined the Indian cinema, a very happy birthday! You're such an inspiration, @ssrajamouli! Wish you the best of everything! — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 10, 2019

To a bonafide genius! A movie magician! Undoubtedly the BIGGEST Filmmaker of Indian Cinema today ….Happy Birthday Sir! Salute and immense respect always! @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/3ySwYCjgh5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2019

Happy happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir! Have a fabulous day and a year full of amazing adventures, exciting discoveries, fun times with family and lots of fulfilment, joy, contentment and love! 🎂🎉💕 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 10, 2019

Wshn u lotta happiness n health @ssrajamouli sir.

Best wshs always..

Happy returns. 🤗🤗 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 10, 2019

Happy birthday to our pride @ssrajamouli sir. Have a great year 🤗🤗🤗 — Sathish (@actorsathish) October 10, 2019

Happy Birthday Sir, Thanks for all your advices, I've never regretted following your FOOTSETPS my Big Boss. @ssrajamouli #HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/S4wFbVmewO — kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) October 10, 2019

Rajamouli is presently busy canning the crucial scenes of his upcoming film RRR that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Production house DVV Entertainments is bankrolling this period patriotic drama on a huge scale. The film’s makers also left him wishes over a tweet.