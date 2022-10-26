SS Rajamouli believes ‘unapologetic heroism’ is the reason for RRR’s global success

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is travelling around the globe as he continues to promote his latest film RRR, which has already emerged as a big hit at the international box office. The movie is not just being celebrated by Indians worldwide, it has found many takers cutting across the barriers of culture and language.

It came as a huge surprise for Rajamouli himself when the audience in the west took a shine to RRR. The film is being celebrated by general audiences and the big names of Hollywood alike. It has generated a huge fanfare and support which is a first for an Indian movie.

“India has a huge diaspora around the world, and I thought the film would do good wherever Indian audiences were. But then the reception started coming from Westerners. I didn’t expect any of this,” Rajamouli told Empire in a recent interview.

The filmmaker revealed what he thinks is the reason behind the monstrous success of the film: “RRR’s unapologetic action sequences; its unapologetic heroism.”

Amid growing support for the film, RRR is also contesting for various top awards at the upcoming Academy Awards. As a boost in the arm, the movie also won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards.

RRR released in Japan last week amid a lot of fanfare. Rajamouli and the film’s stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have thrown their full weight behind the promotion there to give it a wide release. The film is said to be doing well at the box office in Japan.