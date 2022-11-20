scorecardresearch
RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli attends Governors Awards in Los Angeles, watch

RRR has crossed several milestones this year, as it grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally and got raving reviews from several eminent filmmakers, including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson.

rrrSS Rajamouli's RRR emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. (Photo: RRR Movie/Instagram)

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, whose Telugu films have become international sensations, attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, a precursor event to the Oscars where many celebrities receive honorary  statuettes. RRR had crossed several milestones this year, as it grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally and got raving reviews from several eminent filmmakers, including James Gunn and Scott Derrickson.

However, it did not feature as India’s entry to the Academy Awards, leading to much controversy and an ensuing campaign to submit the film in all categories for next year.

SS Rajamouli seen posing for paparazzi at the Governor Awards:

The film also won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director. SS Rajamouli had expressed his gratitude in a speech, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

SS Rajamouli had helmed both the Baahubali films, starring Prabhas in the lead role, which became glowing successes on international waters as well. RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, recently released in Japan and did astounding business there as well.

