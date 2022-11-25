scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

SS Rajamouli asked if he’s been approached by Marvel’s Kevin Feige, reveals he has ‘amazing idea’ for RRR sequel

SS Rajamouli is attracting the attention of Hollywood studios after the global success of his latest film, RRR.

SS Rajamouli, JJ AbramsSS Rajamouli with JJ Abrams. (Photo: Twitter/RRR Movie)

With more international attention than he could ever have anticipated even in his ‘wildest dreams’, director SS Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned in drawing further attention to the film RRR. Currently participating in a round of publicity ahead of the BAFTA nominations in the UK, Rajamouli spoke about being approached for Hollywood projects.

In a chat with Total Film, he was asked point-blank, “Are you being approached by Kevin Feige for a Marvel movie, or anything like that?” Rajamouli, who was stationed in the United States for several weeks recently, as he participated in the awards campaign for RRR, said, “There are a lot enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him. But I would definitely like to learn so much from Hollywood, their style of working, their methodology. I’m seeing how we can collaborate and make it a richer experience.”

Also read |RRR: SS Rajamouli’s epic tests the limits of believability, but nothing is as far-fetched as Ram Charan’s character arc

Rajamouli has previously expressed his love for classic Hollywood films such as Braveheart and Ben-Hur, and has also said that he would love to take a crack at a Prince of Persia film adaptation. During his time in the States, he attended various RRR screenings. A retrospective of his films was also conducted at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest. RRR was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Oscar, although it is eligible for all other categories, including Best Picture. The film also won the Best International Film honour at the Saturn Awards.

Rajamouli also said that discussions about a possible sequel began shortly after RRR’s release. He said that while they didn’t have a firm idea of what they could do with the franchise initially, developments have since been made. “Recently, when I was discussing again with my father and my cousin — we are the core story writing team — my cousin suddenly came up with an absolutely amazing idea, and we thought, ‘wow, this has to be made into a story’. I asked my father to spread it out, to etch it down, and he’s in the process… It is about these two guys. RRR cannot be without Tarak and Charan. Maybe there will be other stories about other historical figures, which might be true or fiction, but that would be a completely different film altogether,” he said.

RRR was released in theatres earlier this year, and made over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. It attained cult status after debuting on Netflix. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:15:12 pm
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:15:12 pm
