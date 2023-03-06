scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani present ASC’s Best Documentary Award to Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, watch video

All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen, has already won many international awards including the Sundance Gand Jury Prize and the Golden Eye of Cannes.

All That BreathesA still from All That Breathes.
Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has added another feather to its hat by winning the Best Documentary Award at the 37th ASC Awards. The documentary film, which has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category in the upcoming Oscars, has already won many international awards including the Golden Eye of Cannes and the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani, who are in the US promoting their film RRR, presented the award to All That Breathes’ cinematographers Ben Bernhard and Riju Das. Announcing the nominees, MM Keervani said, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Cinematography can make or break a documentary. Unlike a feature film, where you can control the lighting, sound, and subjects, a documentary cinematographer is afforded none of these advantages.”

ALSO READ |All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen ‘overwhelmed’ with award nominations

Following him, Rajamouli said, “Capturing the memorable dance sequences in RRR required a lot of talent and time. Shooting a documentary requires all that and an innate gift to anticipate to capture the perfect shot to elevate the storytelling to an art form.”

All That Breathes follows two brothers Saud and Nadeem, who fight to save the lives of black kites, which are in danger due to the increasing pollution in India’s capital New Delhi. The documentary is produced by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 15:45 IST
