SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani present ASC’s Best Documentary Award to Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, watch video

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has added another feather to its hat by winning the Best Documentary Award at the 37th ASC Awards. The documentary film, which has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category in the upcoming Oscars, has already won many international awards including the Golden Eye of Cannes and the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani, who are in the US promoting their film RRR, presented the award to All That Breathes’ cinematographers Ben Bernhard and Riju Das. Announcing the nominees, MM Keervani said, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Cinematography can make or break a documentary. Unlike a feature film, where you can control the lighting, sound, and subjects, a documentary cinematographer is afforded none of these advantages.”

Following him, Rajamouli said, “Capturing the memorable dance sequences in RRR required a lot of talent and time. Shooting a documentary requires all that and an innate gift to anticipate to capture the perfect shot to elevate the storytelling to an art form.”

#RRR’s S.S. Rajamouli and M.M. Keeravaani present the @AmericanCine Award for Best Documentary to “All That Breathes.” pic.twitter.com/Yd0CZ9j3En — Variety (@Variety) March 6, 2023

All That Breathes follows two brothers Saud and Nadeem, who fight to save the lives of black kites, which are in danger due to the increasing pollution in India’s capital New Delhi. The documentary is produced by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer.