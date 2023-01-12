SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani do Naatu Naatu hook step after RRR’s Golden Globe win, Rajinikanth pens congratulatory message

The RRR team struck gold at the Golden Globes 2022 after the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, won the award for Best Original Song. Congratulations flowed in from all quarters for the team, including from Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, all expressing their pride for the team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for the RRR team as well. The song features Ram Charan and NTR Jr doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off showdown with the British officers in the historical epic.

A new video of SS Rajamouli and Keeravani dancing to Naatu Naatu holding the Golden Globe award is going viral on social media. Watch the video here

Rajinikanth had tweeted, “THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema.”

Kamal Haasan also congratulated the team and wrote, "India continues to gain popularity. Congratulations," he tweeted.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023. The nominations would be announced at the end of this month. In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if Naatu Naatu gets nominated. The actor answered, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not.” Earlier, Ram Charan had talked about shooting for the ‘beautiful torture’ that was Naatu Naatu, saying, “My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it.”