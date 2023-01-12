scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani do Naatu Naatu hook step after RRR’s Golden Globe win, Rajinikanth pens congratulatory message

A new video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani dancing to Naatu Naatu holding the Golden Globe award is going viral on social media.

SS RajamouliSS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani dance to Naatu Naatu hook step
Listen to this article
SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani do Naatu Naatu hook step after RRR’s Golden Globe win, Rajinikanth pens congratulatory message
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The RRR team struck gold at the Golden Globes 2022 after the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, won the award for Best Original Song. Congratulations flowed in from all quarters for the team, including from Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, all expressing their pride for the team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for the RRR team as well. The song features Ram Charan and NTR Jr doing an impeccably synchronised dance-off showdown with the British officers in the historical epic.

A new video of SS Rajamouli and Keeravani dancing to Naatu Naatu holding the Golden Globe award is going viral on social media. Watch the video here

Rajinikanth had tweeted, “THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema.”

Kamal Haasan also congratulated the team and wrote, “India continues to gain popularity. The song #GoldenGlobes ) directed by @ssrajamouli has won an award for the song #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani the film #RRR . This so#NaatuNaatuady crossed #GoldenGlobess on YouTube. Congratulations (sic),” he tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023. The nominations would be announced at the end of this month. In an interview for NBP podcast, Charan was asked if he would dance on the Oscars stage with Jr NTR if Naatu Naatu gets nominated. The actor answered, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not.”  Earlier, Ram Charan had talked about shooting for the ‘beautiful torture’ that was Naatu Naatu, saying, “My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Three held for harassing lion in Gujarat’s Amreli

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visit Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close