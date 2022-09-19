scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

SS Rajamouli: ‘An Oscar for RRR will not change me’

SS Rajamouli is in the US to attend multiple screenings and address the audience as part of his efforts to boost the chances of RRR at the Oscars.

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, RRRRam Charan and SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

SS Rajamouli is in the US promoting his latest movie RRR as the western audience seems to have been blown away by the ‘rich imagination’ of the filmmaker. Addressing a Q&A session after the screening of the film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, at the IFC Center, Rajamouli revealed that he would very much appreciate winning an Oscar award, but it will not change the way how he narrates a story.

“Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work. I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change,” Rajamouli said.

Also Read |Finding Chennai through Tamil cinema: A story of crime, character and redemption

SS Rajamouli is in the US to attend multiple screenings and address the audience as part of his efforts to boost the chances of RRR at the Oscars. It’s worth noting that no Indian film has bagged an Oscar nomination in the last 21 years since Aamir Khan’s Laagan. And RRR is expected to end the drought.

Interestingly, like Laagan, RRR is also set in the backdrop of the British Raj, highlighting the valour of Indians who refuse to play by the colonial rules. Rajamouli was also asked how he feels about RRR, which shows the British in poor light, doing well in the United Kingdom.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

“In the beginning of the film you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes. In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storytellers, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things,” he explained.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:40:54 pm
Next Story

Kartik Aaryan elated with his new title of a doctor, says ‘Ghar mein teen doctor the, sirf mujhe…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot
Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot: Ranveer Singh join the finalists of Rohit Shetty show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement