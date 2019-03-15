Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn very excited about RRR: SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli sent expectations soaring for his upcoming film RRR during the press conference held in Hyderabad on Thursday. He has put together a solid star cast comprising of some of India’s leading actors.

Rajamouli revealed that the story of RRR is a work of fiction revolving around the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their characters will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. “We’re mounting it on a large scale,” said the 45-year-old hit filmmaker. Rajamouli has co-written the film with his father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

The filmmakers did a lot of groundwork to understand the lifestyle and culture of 1920s north India, which provides the backdrop for the movie. “A film of this scale needed a strong star cast. And we are happy with what we have now,” he said.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will play an important role in the film. “When I explained his character to him, he got really excited and immediately gave me his dates. He is playing a very powerful role in a flashback sequence,” he said.

He then announced that Alia Bhatt will make her debut in the south film industry with RRR. “She will be starring opposite Ram Charan. We ran into each other at an airport and we roughly discussed the project. She told me that she was ready to play any character. She is playing a character called Sita and she is also very excited to be part of the project,” he added.

British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has also been hired to play another female lead role opposite Jr NTR. Character actor Samuthirakani is also part of the star cast. “He will be like a backbone of the story,” Rajamouli noted.

The project was announced in March 2018 with the working title RRR. However, due to popular demand from trade and fans, the filmmakers have decided to retain it as the common title across languages. What’s the full-form of RRR? The filmmakers seem to be still working on that.

The production is going on at a steady pace. “We have already finished two schedules. In the next 30-day schedule, we will shoot in and around Pune and Ahmedabad,” said producer DVV Danayya, who claimed the estimated budget to complete the film is somewhere between Rs 300-400 crore.

RRR will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.