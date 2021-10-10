SS Rajamouli birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and others wish ‘master storyteller’

It is ace director SS Rajamouli’s 48th birthday. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and a few others took to social media to share their warm wishes for Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli has primarily worked in Telugu cinema, but his film Baahubali made him a popular name across India.

Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR’s stars shared birthday wishes for their director.

Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story, “Happy birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world.”

Ajay Devgn also shared his best wishes for SS Rajamouli. He shared a click and wrote, “Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu🙏🏼. Its a memorable experience working & learning from you. @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie.” Ajay shared another photo on his Instagram story too.

Wishing Rajamouli, Ram Charam wrote, “I look up to him in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli 🎉❤️🎂.”

Jr NTR tweeted a picture with the director and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you ❤️.”

Shriya Saran also wished the director via Instagram story.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR is in its post-production phase and will hit theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022.

We wish a happy birthday to SS Rajamouli.