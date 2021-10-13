Pushpa: The Rise song Srivalli is easy on the ears

The second song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise titled “Srivalli” was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Pushpa Raj’s melodious expression of feelings for his love. #Srivalli song out now.”

Allu Arjun also took to social media to share the song. “Here it is! #Srivalli song out now,” he tweeted.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, “Srivalli”, which is easy on the ears, is crooned by Sid Sriram. Lyricist Chandrabose’s lines beautifully illustrate how the ferocious Pushparaj adores his love interest Srivalli. The lyrical video also features a simple dance performance by Allu Arjun, and it depicts his desperate attempts to win Srivalli’s heart.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. The movie also stars Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are bankrolling the project.

Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.