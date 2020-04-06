TV actor Srilakshmi Kanakala passes away

Srilakshmi Kanakala is the sister of popular film actor Rajiv Kanakala. Srilakshmi Kanakala is the sister of popular film actor Rajiv Kanakala.

Prominent television personality Srilakshmi Kanakala passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. She breathed her last earlier in the day at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Srilakshmi is the sister of popular film actor Rajiv Kanakala. She is also the daughter of director Devadas Kanakala and Lakshmidevi, a popular acting coach. She is the sister-in-law of Suma, who is a celebrity anchor.

Hailing from such a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry, Srilakshmi Kanakala had earlier said that she never aspired to be an actor. But, she believed becoming an actor was her destiny. She was part of several Telugu television shows including Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Ruthu Geetham, Super Mom.

Srilakshmi Kanakala is survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao and daughters Prerna and Ragaleena.

One of her family members has released a video requesting the public to respect the restrictions of the lockdown and avoid gathering at her home to pay their respects. “Srilakshmi Kanakala is no more. Please pray for the peace of her soul,” said the family member in the selfie video.

