Srikanth: Operation 2019 is not based on any political party

Despite tough competition from Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, actor Srikanth’s political drama Operation 2019 will hit theaters on December 1. The actor said the Karanam Babji directorial is meant for those who are looking for a 2.0 alternative. He also shared some interesting titbits about his upcoming release.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. Your film Operation 2019 is releasing two days after 2.0. Don’t you think it as a daring step?

Our film’s concept is completely different. I believe if a film’s content is good, it will have a dream run.

Q. Can you tell us more about the film’s tagline – ‘Beware of People’?

Operation 2019 is set in a political backdrop. It is a film which makes the audience think about their voting patterns. It tells the story of a person who joins politics for the sake of farmers. The film delves into what is going wrong in our political system. Our story is not focused on any party.

Q. What is your role in the movie?

My character in the movie has negative shades. He takes on the political system and brings a change to it. It has no connection with my role in Operation Duryodhana (2007) film.

Q. Actors Manchu Manoj and Sunil are in Operation 2019. How was your experience with them?

Manoj did a terrific job. He aced his role of an ACP. Sunil had a special song.

Q. Are you ready to play a villain or do different characters? Or is it that you are looking at only solo hero films?

I am ready to do all kinds of characters, but they have to suit me. For instance, I did a villainous role in Yuddham Sharanam and played a crucial role in Sarrainodu.

Q. When are you going to launch your son Roshan as a hero?

Roshan has completed his acting course and we are planning to launch him next year. On the other hand, my second son Rohan is also doing a trilingual film with Prabhudheva.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Presently, I am doing two films – Telangana Devudu and Marshal. Telangana Devudu has 30 days of shooting left. In Marshal, I am playing a mass character and Jayaraj is the director.