Srikanth Meka rubbishes rumours about his troubled marriage with Ooha

Telugu actor Srikanth Meka on Tuesday put speculations about his troubled marriage to rest. Srikanth rubbished rumours that he and wife Ooha are headed for divorce. And the actor even threatened to take legal action against those who spread such misleading news about his personal life. He also recalled that this was not the first time he has fallen prey to such a viral hoax.

“Who is spreading such rumours? Previously, they spread rumours about my death, causing great anxiety among my family members. They have now created a nuisance by claiming that we are divorcing due to financial difficulties. My wife was concerned and showed me the messages that had been forwarded to her. I comforted her by telling her not to take them seriously. However, I am making this statement because my well-wishers and friends have begun calling us,” Srikanth said.

Srikanth and Ooha married in 1997 and together have three children, two sons Roshan and Rohan and a daughter, Medha. Following in the footsteps of his father, Roshan made his screen debut last year. Roshan played the lead role in director Gowri Ronanki’s Pelli SandaD.

On the work front. Srikanth is fast becoming one of the favourite choices of filmmakers for villain roles. His performance in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda was well-received. The actor also made his mark in late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s James. Srikanth has also played a supporting role in Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu.