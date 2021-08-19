Sridevi Soda Center trailer: Sudheer Babu-Anandhi promise an intense, action-packed love story

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer for Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Center (SSC) on Thursday. Posting the trailer link of the film on social media, Mahesh wrote, “Here’s the trailer of #SrideviSodaCenter. Absolutely enjoyed it! Looking forward to its release in the cinemas. Good luck to @isudheerbabu and the entire team!”

Going by the trailer, Sridevi Soda Center seems to be a love saga set in a hamlet, where caste discrimination is rampant and poverty prevails. While Sudheer Babu is the protagonist named Lighting Suri Babu, Anandhi plays Sridevi, who runs a soda center. The 152-second long trailer begins with Suri Babu being jailed after being charged with murder. Later, the trailer shows the love story of the couple, that holds strong despite social barriers. Overall, the trailer of Sridevi Soda Center gives an impression of watching a rustic rural drama boosted with commercial movie elements.

Directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame, the movie marks the second collaboration of Sudheer Babu with the film’s producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy after Bhale Manchi Roju (2015).

Mani Sharma is the music composer for the project, and Shamdat Sainudeen handles the cinematography. The movie stars Naresh VK and Satyam Rajesh in other pivotal roles. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 27.

On the work front, Sudheer Babu has Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in the pipeline.