Sri Reddy accepts Raghava Lawrence’s public audition challenge

Telugu actor Sri Reddy wasted no time in accepting the open challenge thrown at her by choreographer-actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence. “I am taking up the lawrence master’s challenge..bless me Everyone..(sic),” wrote Sri Reddy on her Facebook page.

Lawrence has rubbished allegations of receiving sexual favors from Sri Reddy. Sri Reddy alleged that she first met Lawrence during the making of Prabhas’ Rebel in 2012 and gave in to his demands. But, the actor never received the break she was allegedly promised by Lawrence.

After keeping silent for a long time, Raghava Lawrence on Monday issued a press statement on the controversy. While Lawrence denied her allegations, he also asked her to take up the audition for his next film in front of the media and prove her talent. The choreographer-actor-filmmaker said if he is happy with her public try-out, he will sign her on the spot.



Lawrence also claimed that he was not making this offer because he was afraid of her allegations against him. “I haven’t done any mistake so I’m not scared to face you directly..if you act in my movie maybe you will get more chances and you might feel better or if you feel bad to act in front of everyone then contact my manager, bring your lawyer and well wisher with you and show your acting to me definitely I will help you. This reply is not because I got scared it is because I respect women a lot that’s why I built a temple for my mother and dedicated it to all women.. Let’s talk good things and do good things. I pray for your good life (sic),” read Raghava’s press statement.

