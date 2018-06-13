Sri Reddy and Nani spar over Bigg Boss Telugu 2

Sri Reddy has accused Nani of not allowing her to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. Sri Reddy has accused Nani of not allowing her to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2.

Tollywood actor Sri Reddy, who created quite a stir with her strip protest against casting couch in the Telugu film industry, has now accused Nani of not allowing her to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. The show’s host Nani, however, has denied the allegations and initiated legal action against Sri Reddy for defaming him.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Sri Reddy said, “I was initially approached by the Bigg Boss team to be a part of the show. I gave my consent but when I did not hear from them for a month, I called them up to ask for an update. I was then told that they can’t take me on board because of ‘some politics’.”

She also claimed that Nani had threatened the organisers to leave the show if she was chosen as a contestant. The actor said, “In fact, I’ve learned that Nani has gone on to threaten the organisers to leave the show if I’m a part of it.”

Definitely we will fight legally…https://t.co/CejKLjzl8I — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Nani has initiated legal action against Sri Reddy for defaming him. Nani issued a statement saying, “Going by her track record, the whole world has stopped reacting to all the absolute baseless nonsense she comes up with.” He also took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the issue and wrote, “Initiated legal action. Legal Notice has been dispatched for filing defamation cases. The fact that someone can randomly pick up names who are soft targets and spread such absolutely baseless nonsense and think that they can actually get away with it, disturbs me!”

Sri Reddy did not take time to hit back at Nani and replied, “Definitely we will fight legally.”

Star Maa, which airs Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2, has denied any such interference from Nani and said, “Nani has absolutely nothing to do with the selection of participants for the show. The participants are chosen by a core group of 16 members in Mumbai and nobody else is aware of who they are, not even senior employees and heads at the channel.”

