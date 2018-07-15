Sri Reddy claims Vishal threatened her after casting couch accusations

In her latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy has claimed that she received threats from actor Vishal. In her latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy has claimed that she received threats from actor Vishal.

Actor Sri Reddy has been making news for her casting couch accusations against prominent names across industries. While the actor had initially named people in Tollywood, she recently began to call out people in Kollywood for allegedly exploiting her sexually recently. Some of the names she has named until now are director Murugadoss, choreographer turned actor/director Raghava Lawrence and actor Srikanth. In her latest Facebook post, the actor has claimed that she received threats from actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam and the president of Tamil Film Producer Council.

“I am facing threat from Tamil actor Vishal reddy..but I wanted to reveal secrets of darkside Kollywood ..,” she wrote in a post.

Earlier Vishal had spoken about Sri Reddy when he came out in support of actor Nani, one of the celebrities Sri Reddy had accused in Tollywood. “She should come forward with evidence of her accusations rather than just naming anyone. It seems like she’s picking her targets randomly. For all we know, I might be the next one to be named by her,” he had said.

According to reports, he had further added, “You never know who will be named next. I seriously think such grave allegations must be substantiated with evidence. Our laws about sex crimes are lopsided. Any woman can make the allegation and the law will act on that allegation and give the accused a chance to defend himself only later. This is not right.”

Raghava Lawrence, on the other hand, has denied all allegations by Sri Reddy. According to reports, he said, “I have been speaking to the media non-stop about this since she announced my name. I have not been a part of the Telugu industry for the past five years as I have been busy with my own films. She is using my name for publicity, nothing more. The sad thing is, it is distracting everybody from the real issues affecting our country.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd