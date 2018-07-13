Sri Reddy turns to Kollywood, accuses AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence and Srikanth of sexual exploitation

Sri Reddy targets AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence and Srikanth in her latest post. Sri Reddy targets AR Murugadoss, Raghava Lawrence and Srikanth in her latest post.

Actor Sri Reddy who accused several big names in Tollywood of sexual exploitation has now turned to Tamil cinema. In a series of Facebook posts, the actor has accused director AR Murugadoss, actor-director-producer Raghava Lawrence and actor Srikanth of sexual exploitation. The actor has claimed that the celebrities promised her acting opportunities in return for sexual favours and later failed to keep the promise.

Talking about AR Murugadoss, who is currently working on Vijay’s Sarkar, she wrote, “Hi Tamil director murugadas ji..h r U??U remember green park hotel??we met through veligonda Srinivas..U promised me a role.But we had lot of …, till now u didn’t offer me anything..U r also a great person sir.. (sic).”

In another post, Sri Reddy hit out at actor Srikanth, whom she allegedly met at a Cricket Celebrity League party five years ago. “5years bk I guess hope u remember the celebrity cricket league party in Hyderabad at the park hotel..i love the way u eat my p..sy.. u promised a role when we dance together in club..u remember ??#tamilleaks (sic)”

In her latest post, Sri Reddy has claimed that choreographer-actor-director Raghava Lawrence had also promised her opportunities in return for sexual favours. In a lengthy post, Sri Reddy wrote about her alleged interaction with the well-known choreographer. “I got to know Lawrence master through sm of my frds,that day we met in lobby in golkonda hotel, masabtank..he took me to his room..after I entered into the room I saw a guru raghavendra swami photo nd some rudrakshas nd all..I felt wow..after that he started the conversation that he came from a poor family and he like to help to newcomers nd all,I started to trust him..he said he is giving shelter to the many poor children..I was impressed..but slowly slowly he showed his true color..he asked me to show my belly,that nd this..strange part is stand nd tempt ur self in the mirror,do some romantic moves,do romance with the mirror..wats wrong wt him).. after dat he did a ride on .. ..he said immediately ur offer is confirm..but end part is very sad..I continued the friendship for some time,but bellamkonda became a villain in it..#tamilleaks (sic),” she wrote. None of the celebrities have responded to Sri Reddy’s claims.

Sri Reddy made headlines after she stripped down in front of the Film Chamber Commerce as a sign of protest against casting couch in Tollywood. Since then, the actor has accused several names in Tollywood including Nani.

