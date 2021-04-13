Director Sreenu Vaitla celebrates 14 years of Dhee, Genelia Deshmukh says the film ‘will always be special’

Dhee released in 2007. It starred Genelia Deshmukh and Vishnu Manchu in the lead roles. (Photo: Sreenu Vaitla/Instagram)

Director Sreenu Vaitla celebrated 14 years of his 2007 release Dhee. On Tuesday, the director took to Twitter and spoke about how making the Vishnu Manchu and Genelia Deshmukh starrer was a challenge. He thanked the audience for showering so much love on the film.

“Dhee has given and taught me so much. It was an everyday challenge. Through perseverance and commitment we surpassed every hurdle to bring it to you. The love which you have shown is beyond admiration and I was and will always be thankful to all of you,” Sreenu Vaitla tweeted.

Dhee has given and taught me so much. It was an everyday challenge. Through perseverance and commitment we surpassed every hurdle to bring it to you.The love which you have shown is beyond admiration and I was and will always be thankful to all of you . pic.twitter.com/ADkMDF0Dj6 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 13, 2021

Will always be special #Dhee@SreenuVaitla https://t.co/kt4Qr3waUS — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 13, 2021

D&D , Double doze is not a sequel to #Dhee but will have a rooted connection. Coming to you this time with double doze of comedy and I cannot wait to make you laugh out loud with this 😁😁😁. #DD #Doubledose #Ugadi pic.twitter.com/NLvVYsuJH6 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 13, 2021

In another tweet, he remembered the cast and crew of Dhee and thanked them for their contribution to the film.

“I also thank my cast ,crew and every single person who has been a support. @iVishnuManchu @geneliad, my long time dear friend Msnreddy , #Brahmanandam garu, @Mee_Sunil, @Gopimohan, @konavenkat99, #Prasadmurella, #Srihari anna, , late Sri Jp garu, late Music director Chakri,” the director concluded.

Later in the day, Genelia replied to Sreenu Vaitla’s tweet and wrote, “Good times Sir. Was great fun working on this film. Will always be special.”

Last year, Sreenu Vaitla announced his next project with Vishnu Manchu. The film, titled D&D Double Dose, marks the actor and the director’s collaboration after 14 long years.

Talking about the film, the filmmaker wrote, “D&D, Double doze is not a sequel to #Dhee but will have a rooted connection. Coming to you this time with double doze of comedy and I cannot wait to make you laugh out loud with this.”

On the work front, Sreenu Vaitla’s last directorial venture was Ravi Teja’s Amar Akbar Anthony. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office.