Sreeleela sparks outrage after saying periods should not be used as an excuse, fan says ‘Fake doctor’

Actor Sreeleela is facing backlash after her recent remark that periods should not be used as an excuse to avoid responsibilities. The statement hasn’t gone down well with many, with several social media users even questioning her MBBS degree from DY Patil University.

Speaking at the success party of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Sreeleela addressed women’s challenges and said: “All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally, I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse.”

#SreeLeela said, “women should break physiological barriers and shouldn’t use periods as an excuse” – “Most of my songs that were appreciated were shot during my periods” A few days ago #AyeshaKhan was playing the women-card on this issue. I don’t know who is telling the… pic.twitter.com/Kw6nWZruR3 — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) April 8, 2026

‘Fake doctor’

Soon after, the clip of Sreeleela’s speech went viral, drawing sharp reactions online. The video was widely shared on Reddit with the caption: “And she is a doctor!” One user wrote: “She’s a fake doctor, why would she knows about all this and have compassion towards people? She didn’t take the Hippocratic oath, she took a hypocrite oath.” Others questioned the legitimacy of her medical degree: “Please don’t call her a doctor. There’s a huge difference between working your ass off for hundreds of exams over 5-6 years and being handed over the same because you’re rich and famous.”

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Another user called out what they described as Sreeleela’s “holier-than-thou” attitude: “Women don’t use periods as an excuse if they did, no one would go to work for those 4 days. Women don’t use motherhood as an excuse either, or they wouldn’t have long careers after pregnancy. So this ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude that she’s the only one not using periods as an excuse makes no sense. No woman is doing that…they’re just expecting that external things don’t hurt them more on days when they’re already hurting internally…. So after watching all that over-the-top motivational speaker nonsense, am I supposed to go to work and start dancing around like a mad monkey just because she does?”

Is Ustaad Bhagat Singh a real success?

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which released on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar 2, has struggled to meet expectations at the box office. The film has earned Rs 96.54 crore worldwide so far, according to Sacnilk, against a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, with audiences in Telugu-speaking states showing a preference for Dhurandhar 2 over the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

When Sreeleela became an official doctor

In February this year, Sreeleela made headlines after graduating from medical school. A video from her convocation ceremony went viral on social media, showing the 24-year-old on stage in her graduation robe, complete with a red sash and cap, diploma in hand.

What experts say

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said , “The relationship between menstruation and work is complex because it does not affect all women in the same manner. Some are fortunate to have no physical symptoms at all that affect their work, while others suffer from severe dysmenorrhea and heavy bleeding, which compels them to take medical leave.”

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DISCLAIMER: The information presented here reflects personal opinions and experiences and is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment; always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider regarding menstrual health or any medical condition.