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Actress Sreeleela has addressed months of speculation about her reduced presence in Telugu cinema, clarifying that she was not stepping away from Tollywood by choice. The reason was a two-year medical internship in Mumbai that required her to be physically present and left her with almost no room to commit to new film projects.
Sreeleela, who completed her MBBS from D.Y. Patil School of Medicine in Navi Mumbai in 2026, spoke about the gap at the Telugu pre-release event of OM: Chapter 1 in Hyderabad. “You all know that after medicine, for the last two years, I was doing my internship in Mumbai. I was not able to pick films because I had to be physically present there,” she said. “OM is a film I signed at that time.”
The clarification comes after a prolonged period of discussion within the Telugu film industry and among audiences about why one of the young actresses in the business had seemingly disappeared. At one point, there were questions about whether she had stopped accepting Telugu offers altogether or was shifting her focus to other industries.
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Sreeleela also reflected on how her journey in the film industry began at a very young age and how that shaped the early part of her career. She acknowledged that she did not initially have the luxury of being selective about the projects she took on. “I didn’t get the chance to choose films in the beginning. I went with the flow and took up what came my way,” she said, adding that she was grateful to audiences for supporting her throughout.
Sreeleela’s acting journey
The actress made her debut with the 2017 Telugu film Kiss and went on to become one of the most sought-after young actresses in Telugu and Kannada cinema, appearing in films including Pelli SandaD, Skanda, Dhamaka and Guntur Kaaram. Her trajectory slowed noticeably after 2024, with only a handful of releases in 2025 and 2026, all of which were projects she had signed before or during her internship.
Sreeleela’s most recent Telugu film was Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, which released on March 19, 2026. She played the character RJ Leela in the action entertainer, which had been in production for an extended period.
Her next appearance will be in OM: Chapter 1, the Tamil spy-action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, starring Dhanush as an undercover agent embedded in the red sandalwood smuggling mafia, Mammootty as a character named Siya and Sai Pallavi as IPS officer Nithya Reddy. The film releases worldwide on Friday.