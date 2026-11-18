Actress Sreeleela has addressed months of speculation about her reduced presence in Telugu cinema, clarifying that she was not stepping away from Tollywood by choice. The reason was a two-year medical internship in Mumbai that required her to be physically present and left her with almost no room to commit to new film projects.

Sreeleela, who completed her MBBS from D.Y. Patil School of Medicine in Navi Mumbai in 2026, spoke about the gap at the Telugu pre-release event of OM: Chapter 1 in Hyderabad. “You all know that after medicine, for the last two years, I was doing my internship in Mumbai. I was not able to pick films because I had to be physically present there,” she said. “OM is a film I signed at that time.”